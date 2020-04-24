Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

