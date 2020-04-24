Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $9.86. Glanbia shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 3,925 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLAPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

