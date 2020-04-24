GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.