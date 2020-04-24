Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 929,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 634,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

