Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Sell

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.98. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

