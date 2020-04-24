Guggenheim Downgrades Visa (NYSE:V) to Neutral

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

