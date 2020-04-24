Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.77

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.77 and traded as low as $28.25. Hardide shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

