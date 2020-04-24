Henry J. Fuchs Sells 17,213 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

