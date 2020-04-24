HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.99

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.99 and traded as low as $233.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 307,778 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

