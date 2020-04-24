High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $0.54. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 10,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.