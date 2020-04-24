Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.