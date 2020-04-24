Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $134.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

