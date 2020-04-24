Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $595.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.