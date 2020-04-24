IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $3.74. IBI Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 4,698 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBG. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

