IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 738.40 ($9.71).

Get IG Group alerts:

IGG stock opened at GBX 741.50 ($9.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 674.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.22. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.25 ($9.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.