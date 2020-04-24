Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $245.46

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $245.46 and traded as low as $212.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million and a P/E ratio of 59.21.

In other news, insider Jaap Stuut acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,250 ($6,906.08).

About Immunodiagnostic Systems

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

