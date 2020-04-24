Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.80

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $13.70. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.80.

In other news, insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

