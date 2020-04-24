Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

