Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 4,713,100 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 894 shares of company stock worth $81,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,422,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,823,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

ICPT stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

