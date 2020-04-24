Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $4,969,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,332,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 361,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

