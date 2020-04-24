Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $70,767,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,762 shares of company stock worth $12,866,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

