Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 7,134 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

