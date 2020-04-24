Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $353.18

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $353.18 and traded as low as $302.00. Iomart Group shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 101,847 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.18.

About Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.