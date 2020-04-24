IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.96

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.96 and traded as low as $36.12. IQE shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,480,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised IQE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Get IQE alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.96. The company has a market cap of $299.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IQE Company Profile (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.