iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46.

