iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.