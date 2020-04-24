iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Billeaud Capital Management LLC

Billeaud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8,938.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,106 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.