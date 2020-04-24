iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

