iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.65, approximately 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

