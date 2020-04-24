iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

