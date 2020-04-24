iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.