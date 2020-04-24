iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

