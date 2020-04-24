iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

