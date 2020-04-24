iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Holdings Increased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of EWH opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

