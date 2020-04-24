iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7873 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

