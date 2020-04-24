James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,211.27

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,211.27 and traded as low as $900.00. James Cropper shares last traded at $925.00, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,211.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other James Cropper news, insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).

About James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

