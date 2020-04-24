Jeff Lawson Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

