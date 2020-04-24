Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LEG Immobilien in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will earn $5.79 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.27. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $126.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

