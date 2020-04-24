Joel Unruch Sells 855 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

