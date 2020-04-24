Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.92. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.