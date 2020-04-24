Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 2,435,800 shares. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 33,937 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

