KeyCorp Weighs in on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,329.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

