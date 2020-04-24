KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $159.45 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

