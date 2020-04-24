Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADRNY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

