Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.06. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

