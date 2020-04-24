Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after purchasing an additional 350,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $181.30 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

