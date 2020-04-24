Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $621.38

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $621.38 and traded as low as $510.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 15,925 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target (up from GBX 697 ($9.17)) on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 621.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 million and a P/E ratio of 28.44.

In other Lok’n Store Group news, insider Neil Newman bought 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

About Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

