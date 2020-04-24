Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by BMT Investment Advisors

BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 67,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

