Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE MANU opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.39 million, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 7,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manchester United by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

