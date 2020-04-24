Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $9.50. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,132 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Mannatech worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

